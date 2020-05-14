Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)?

The shares of Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conn’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Equal-Weight the CONN stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on December 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.50. Jefferies was of a view that CONN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018. Stifel thinks that CONN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.96 while ending the day at $5.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -14.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. CONN had ended its last session trading at $6.14. Conn’s Inc. currently has a market cap of $126.25 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.12, with a beta of 2.30. Conn’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 CONN 52-week low price stands at $2.83 while its 52-week high price is $27.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conn’s Inc. generated 80.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -190.0%. Conn’s Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.25% to reach $46.22/share. It started the day trading at $32.80 and traded between $29.73 and $30.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACM’s 50-day SMA is 32.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.26. The stock has a high of $52.40 for the year while the low is $21.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.04%, as 8.19M CONN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.54% of AECOM shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more ACM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 256,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,135,684 shares of ACM, with a total valuation of $802,639,902. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ACM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $668,880,098 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AECOM shares by 3.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,758,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550,515 shares of AECOM which are valued at $498,894,378. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AECOM shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 636,629 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,224,121 shares and is now valued at $443,246,627. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of AECOM stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.