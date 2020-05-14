Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.321 while ending the day at $0.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 14.93% incline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. TRPX had ended its last session trading at $0.40. TRPX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The Therapix Biosciences Ltd. generated 1.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%.

It started the day trading at $5.98 and traded between $3.09 and $4.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREX’s 50-day SMA is 1.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.64. The stock has a high of $4.36 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11262.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8525.32%, as 971,384 TRPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of Creative Realities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.21, while the P/B ratio is 2.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 86.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 171.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 139.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Horton Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 629,261 shares of CREX, with a total valuation of $1,950,080.

Similarly, Bard Associates, Inc. decreased its Creative Realities Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 191,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,600 shares of Creative Realities Inc. which are valued at $594,698. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Creative Realities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.