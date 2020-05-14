Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)?

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $3 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Equal-Weight the RES stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $7. Credit Suisse was of a view that RES is Underperform in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RES is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.785 while ending the day at $2.84. During the trading session, a total of 749557.0 shares were traded which represents a 60.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $3.16. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 RES 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $9.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 82.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.50 and traded between $0.39 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.21%, as 2.26M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 952.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.95% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 35.25% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.