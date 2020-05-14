Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT), Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)?

The shares of Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plantronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that PLT is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that PLT is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 171.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.0001 while ending the day at $12.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 9.32% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. PLT had ended its last session trading at $14.00. Plantronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PLT 52-week low price stands at $4.60 while its 52-week high price is $47.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plantronics Inc. generated 156.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3733.33%. Plantronics Inc. has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. It started the day trading at $0.93 and traded between $0.76 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONVO’s 50-day SMA is 0.3502 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3539. The stock has a high of $1.05 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.94%, as 3.37M PLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 851.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 89.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 166.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 134.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more ONVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 550,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,499,439 shares of ONVO, with a total valuation of $8,248,263.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its Organovo Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,807,832 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,417,713. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Organovo Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 591,174 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,023,760 shares and is now valued at $2,971,050. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Organovo Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.