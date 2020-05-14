Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)?

The shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Laidlaw in its report released on April 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ONTX is Overweight in its latest report on July 01, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ONTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 05, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 248.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.3325 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 9.88 million shares were traded which represents a -15.6% decline from the average session volume which is 8.55 million shares. ONTX had ended its last session trading at $0.39. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 ONTX 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The Onconova Therapeutics Inc. generated 22.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $9.40 and traded between $8.41 and $8.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QNST’s 50-day SMA is 8.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.48. The stock has a high of $17.13 for the year while the low is $5.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.92%, as 1.91M ONTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of QuinStreet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 63.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more QNST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -191,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,478,910 shares of QNST, with a total valuation of $65,825,726. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more QNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,787,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its QuinStreet Inc. shares by 16.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,004,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 432,553 shares of QuinStreet Inc. which are valued at $30,524,562. In the same vein, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its QuinStreet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 292,426 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,311,310 shares and is now valued at $23,482,910. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of QuinStreet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.