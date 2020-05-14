Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)?

The shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Myovant Sciences Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that MYOV is Outperform in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Barclays thinks that MYOV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.79 while ending the day at $12.01. During the trading session, a total of 844137.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.77% incline from the average session volume which is 895860.0 shares. MYOV had ended its last session trading at $13.31. MYOV 52-week low price stands at $4.14 while its 52-week high price is $19.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Myovant Sciences Ltd. generated 83.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.46%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has the potential to record -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. It started the day trading at $2.22 and traded between $1.65 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NINE’s 50-day SMA is 1.1068 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.0885. The stock has a high of $22.61 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.99%, as 1.21M MYOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.10% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 432.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 58.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.52% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,086,884 shares of NINE, with a total valuation of $13,175,982.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by 11.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,968,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,000 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. which are valued at $2,854,427. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… increased its Nine Energy Service Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 304,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,802,084 shares and is now valued at $2,613,022. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Nine Energy Service Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.