Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)?

The shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Laredo Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Siebert Williams Shank set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. JP Morgan was of a view that LPI is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that LPI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.82 while ending the day at $0.83. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a 37.55% incline from the average session volume which is 7.17 million shares. LPI had ended its last session trading at $0.94. Laredo Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 LPI 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $3.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Laredo Petroleum Inc. generated 62.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.60. It started the day trading at $0.30 and traded between $0.2069 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCP’s 50-day SMA is 0.3493 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7634. The stock has a high of $1.26 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 114.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.05%, as 91.29M LPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.91% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 95,869 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,577,646 shares of JCP, with a total valuation of $10,560,722. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,517,112 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,920,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,783 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. which are valued at $4,043,915. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,122,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,726,562 shares and is now valued at $2,724,547. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.