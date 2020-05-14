Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), GAN plc (NASDAQ:GAN)?

The shares of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChromaDex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2019, to Buy the CDXC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on September 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that CDXC is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.39 while ending the day at $4.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -140.58% decline from the average session volume which is 551210.0 shares. CDXC had ended its last session trading at $5.16. ChromaDex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CDXC 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ChromaDex Corporation generated 18.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.56%. ChromaDex Corporation has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $14.99 and traded between $12.55 and $13.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $2.60. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 460.34% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alan W. Weber (Investment Managem… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,191,734 shares of GAN, with a total valuation of $14,598,742.

Following these latest developments, around 47.27% of GAN plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.