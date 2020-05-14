Is It Crazy To Buy Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) And Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

The shares of Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tivity Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $16. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that TVTY is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that TVTY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 342.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.30 while ending the day at $8.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 47.94% incline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. TVTY had ended its last session trading at $9.99. Tivity Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TVTY 52-week low price stands at $1.92 while its 52-week high price is $26.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tivity Health Inc. generated 83.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 633.33%. Tivity Health Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Itau BBA published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $123.25/share. It started the day trading at $118.34 and traded between $105.41 and $107.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOB’s 50-day SMA is 100.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.30. The stock has a high of $141.67 for the year while the low is $70.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.72%, as 2.16M TVTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.76% of Globant S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 75.29, while the P/B ratio is 9.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 411.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… bought more GLOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… purchasing 970,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,959,167 shares of GLOB, with a total valuation of $342,286,847. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLOB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $293,338,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its Globant S.A. shares by 64.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,108,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 829,797 shares of Globant S.A. which are valued at $243,890,426. In the same vein, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its Globant S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,808 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,404,275 shares and is now valued at $162,432,489. Following these latest developments, around 3.31% of Globant S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.