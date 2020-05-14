Is It Crazy To Buy Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) And Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $35 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Underweight the RHP stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RHP is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that RHP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.27 while ending the day at $23.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -18.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. RHP had ended its last session trading at $26.76. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.50. RHP 52-week low price stands at $13.25 while its 52-week high price is $91.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. generated 726.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.68%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has the potential to record -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Piper Sandler also rated CSPR as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CSPR could surge by 12.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $7.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.72 and traded between $6.36 and $6.71 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.25%, as 2.39M RHP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.57% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 585.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.00%.

BlackRock Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more CSPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,534,290 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 8.50% of Casper Sleep Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.