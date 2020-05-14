Is It Crazy To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) And VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $11 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Neutral the FLR stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that FLR is Buy in its latest report on August 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FLR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 180.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.89 while ending the day at $8.00. During the trading session, a total of 5.59 million shares were traded which represents a -29.92% decline from the average session volume which is 4.3 million shares. FLR had ended its last session trading at $9.10. FLR 52-week low price stands at $2.85 while its 52-week high price is $34.43.

The Fluor Corporation generated 1.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Fluor Corporation has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $1.86 and traded between $1.57 and $1.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV’s 50-day SMA is 1.1054 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9568. The stock has a high of $2.10 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.99%, as 8.97M FLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 219.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 9,090,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,042,456 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $67,151,796. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,155,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,176,187 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,228 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $3,874,948. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 987,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,447,848 shares and is now valued at $2,986,375. Following these latest developments, around 5.26% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.