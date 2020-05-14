Is A Downturn Overdue? Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN), Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)?

The shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX:SYN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synthetic Biologics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2016, to Outperform the SYN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2016. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 13, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Maxim Group was of a view that SYN is Hold in its latest report on March 16, 2015. Maxim Group thinks that SYN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.73% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 591251.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.37% decline from the average session volume which is 286500.0 shares. SYN had ended its last session trading at $0.35. SYN 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $0.63.

The Synthetic Biologics Inc. generated 10.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -320.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $4.2399 and traded between $3.64 and $3.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LOMA’s 50-day SMA is 3.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.89. The stock has a high of $12.90 for the year while the low is $3.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 357060.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.96%, as 406,906 SYN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.01, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 392.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,880,782 shares of LOMA, with a total valuation of $32,148,431. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more LOMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,106,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital International, Inc. decreased its Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,135,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,200 shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $11,348,903. In the same vein, International Value Advisers LLC decreased its Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 76,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,196,269 shares and is now valued at $7,950,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.53% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.