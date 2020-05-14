Is A Downturn Overdue? Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)?

The shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $52 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silk Road Medical Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Buy the SILK stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SILK is Outperform in its latest report on April 29, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.05.

The shares of the company added by 5.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.71 while ending the day at $37.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -161.83% decline from the average session volume which is 482320.0 shares. SILK had ended its last session trading at $35.40. Silk Road Medical Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 SILK 52-week low price stands at $20.84 while its 52-week high price is $51.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Silk Road Medical Inc generated 39.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.13%. Silk Road Medical Inc has the potential to record -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $0.4551 and traded between $0.40 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNC's 50-day SMA is 0.6270 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9337. The stock has a high of $3.42 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.28%, as 26.39M shares were shorted. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,033,720 shares of GNC, with a total valuation of $4,051,423. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile sold more GNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,317,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,600,593 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 86,312 shares of GNC Holdings Inc. which are valued at $3,225,942. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GNC Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,585 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,808,293 shares and is now valued at $2,193,577. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of GNC Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.