Is A Downturn Overdue? MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)?

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $18 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Resorts International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $10. Imperial Capital was of a view that MGM is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that MGM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.50 while ending the day at $12.68. During the trading session, a total of 35.24 million shares were traded which represents a -30.57% decline from the average session volume which is 26.99 million shares. MGM had ended its last session trading at $13.84. MGM Resorts International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 MGM 52-week low price stands at $5.90 while its 52-week high price is $34.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MGM Resorts International generated 6.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 151.11%. MGM Resorts International has the potential to record -3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Evercore ISI also rated ACC as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that ACC could surge by 29.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.19% to reach $38.25/share. It started the day trading at $29.38 and traded between $26.515 and $26.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACC’s 50-day SMA is 31.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.29. The stock has a high of $50.94 for the year while the low is $20.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.13%, as 3.28M MGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 85,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,078,396 shares of ACC, with a total valuation of $708,566,595. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ACC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $489,655,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by 3.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,535,460 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 270,796 shares of American Campus Communities Inc. which are valued at $265,926,383. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,673 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,711,991 shares and is now valued at $236,866,162. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of American Campus Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.