Is A Downturn Overdue? BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.765 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 540345.0 shares were traded which represents a 75.55% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. BKYI had ended its last session trading at $0.99. BIO-key International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BKYI 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The BIO-key International Inc. generated 78000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is now rated as Sector Underperform. It started the day trading at $18.33 and traded between $15.31 and $16.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBR’s 50-day SMA is 20.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.07. The stock has a high of $193.00 for the year while the low is $9.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 46.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -96.75%, as 1.50M BKYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.85% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 438.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RhumbLine Advisers LP bought more NBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4,586.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RhumbLine Advisers LP purchasing 1,139,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,164,347 shares of NBR, with a total valuation of $17,150,831. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,600,081 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by 5.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 740,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -43,670 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. which are valued at $10,902,660. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Nabors Industries Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 50,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 550,475 shares and is now valued at $8,108,497. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Nabors Industries Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.