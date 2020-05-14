Is A Downturn Overdue? AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)?

The shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AtriCure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the ATRC stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that ATRC is Overweight in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Needham thinks that ATRC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.57.

The shares of the company added by 4.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.35 while ending the day at $48.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.32 million shares were traded which represents a -144.71% decline from the average session volume which is 539990.0 shares. ATRC had ended its last session trading at $46.79. AtriCure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 ATRC 52-week low price stands at $22.57 while its 52-week high price is $48.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AtriCure Inc. generated 21.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.78%. AtriCure Inc. has the potential to record -1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $4.50 and traded between $4.05 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATEC’s 50-day SMA is 3.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.64. The stock has a high of $7.93 for the year while the low is $2.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.36%, as 2.96M ATRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.44% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 696.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought more ATEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchasing 300,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,855,396 shares of ATEC, with a total valuation of $12,934,944. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,822,913 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,322,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. which are valued at $10,520,812. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 105,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,789,225 shares and is now valued at $8,105,189. Following these latest developments, around 14.10% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.