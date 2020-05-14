Is A Downturn Overdue? Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)?

The shares of Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alector Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the ALEC stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. BTIG Research was of a view that ALEC is Buy in its latest report on November 21, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that ALEC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.87.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.17 while ending the day at $30.07. During the trading session, a total of 648367.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.1% decline from the average session volume which is 506160.0 shares. ALEC had ended its last session trading at $28.24. Alector Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 ALEC 52-week low price stands at $13.64 while its 52-week high price is $35.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alector Inc. generated 89.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. Alector Inc. has the potential to record -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. H.C. Wainwright also rated AMAG as Initiated on August 01, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AMAG could surge by 16.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.16% to reach $8.81/share. It started the day trading at $8.30 and traded between $7.135 and $7.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMAG’s 50-day SMA is 7.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.80. The stock has a high of $13.53 for the year while the low is $4.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.60%, as 12.27M ALEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.87% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 660.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMAG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 282,762 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,312,437 shares of AMAG, with a total valuation of $42,658,869. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more AMAG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,878,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, Camber Capital Management LP decreased its AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,390,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $35,251,700. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.