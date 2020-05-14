FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) previous close was $3.25 while the outstanding shares total 495.03M. FSK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.62% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.025 before closing at $3.10. Intraday shares traded counted 3.96 million, which was 16.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.76M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.07, with weekly volatility at 6.87% and ATR at 0.24. The FSK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.90 and a $6.38 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company FS KKR Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, FS KKR Capital Corp. recorded a total of 179.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 81.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 98.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 495.03M with the revenue now reading -1.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FSK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FSK attractive?

In related news, Director, Goldstein Richard I bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.29, for a total value of 16,425. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ford Brian R. now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,000. Also, Co-President, Gerson Brian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.44 per share, with a total market value of 34,400. Following this completion of disposal, the Co-President and CIO, Pietrzak Daniel now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,754. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.41%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FS KKR Capital Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FSK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.30.