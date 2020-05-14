Expensive Market, What To Buy? Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)

The shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $39 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the BXMT stock while also putting a $37.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BXMT is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that BXMT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.08 while ending the day at $21.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.7 million shares were traded which represents a 7.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.93 million shares. BXMT had ended its last session trading at $23.29. BXMT 52-week low price stands at $12.67 while its 52-week high price is $40.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.16 and traded between $0.96 and $1.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DPW’s 50-day SMA is 1.0173 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7227. The stock has a high of $15.16 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 400607.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.26%, as 235,317 BXMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.11% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.40% over the last six months.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its DPW Holdings Inc. shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45 shares of DPW Holdings Inc. which are valued at $21,916. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its DPW Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,200 shares and is now valued at $18,696. Following these latest developments, around 13.50% of DPW Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.