Expensive Market, What To Buy? Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)

The shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that AXAS is Neutral in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that AXAS is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.1885 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 6.12 million shares were traded which represents a 39.17% incline from the average session volume which is 10.06 million shares. AXAS had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $34.95 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.28, with a beta of 3.64. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AXAS 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.24.

The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation generated 7.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Robert W. Baird also rated DLTH as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that DLTH could surge by 23.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.78% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.99 and traded between $3.3409 and $3.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLTH’s 50-day SMA is 4.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.06. The stock has a high of $17.08 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.86%, as 3.31M AXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.47% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 355.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DLTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 426 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,384 shares of DLTH, with a total valuation of $4,348,380. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile bought more DLTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,420,706 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Duluth Holdings Inc. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 744,560 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,763 shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. which are valued at $2,985,686. In the same vein, FIAM LLC decreased its Duluth Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 224,960 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 690,491 shares and is now valued at $2,768,869. Following these latest developments, around 29.20% of Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.