Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) is down -8.92% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has a beta of 1.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.03, and a growth ratio of 0.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.32, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 3.02. The CIGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.93 and a $92.07 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.93% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $44.21 before closing at $42.85. Intraday shares traded counted 0.91 million, which was -647.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 121.02K. CIGI’s previous close was $45.07 while the outstanding shares total 37.50M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Colliers International Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CIGI, the company has in raw cash 103.09 million on their books with 3.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 627135000 million total, with 692359000 million as their total liabilities.

CIGI were able to record -128.78 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -11.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -120.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Colliers International Group Inc. recorded a total of 630.63 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -47.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 416.36 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 214.27 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.50M with the revenue now reading 0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CIGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CIGI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Spruce House Partnership LLC sold 260,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.47, for a total value of 12,086,847. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP now bought 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.00%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Colliers International Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.00.