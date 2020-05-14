Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) moved down -1.11% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) previous close was $199.47 while the outstanding shares total 101.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.61, and a growth ratio of 2.57. CTAS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.63% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $197.135 before closing at $218.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was 7.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.00M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.28, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 8.70. The CTAS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $154.33 and a $304.81 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Cintas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CTAS, the company has in raw cash 234.44 million on their books with 243.84 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2497706000 million total, with 1066646000 million as their total liabilities.

CTAS were able to record 745.17 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 137.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 934.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cintas Corporation recorded a total of 1.81 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 986.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 824.39 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 101.76M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTAS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTAS attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President & CAO, Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 268.23, for a total value of 536,460. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Secretary & Gen. Counsel, FROOMAN THOMAS E now sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,401,225. Also, Executive Vice President & CAO, Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 23. The shares were price at an average price of 260.79 per share, with a total market value of 1,274,742. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.58%.

6 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cintas Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTAS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $205.00.