Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.24, with weekly volatility at 7.76% and ATR at 0.74. The ARI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.12 and a $19.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was 68.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.92M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.77% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.715 before closing at $6.68. ARI’s previous close was $6.87 while the outstanding shares total 157.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.08, and a growth ratio of 71.52.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. recorded a total of 74.67 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.08%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 57.87 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 157.37M with the revenue now reading -0.83 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.35 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARI attractive?

In related news, Director, PRESS ERIC bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.60, for a total value of 660,092. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SALVATI MICHAEL now bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 244,557. Also, President & CEO, ROTHSTEIN STUART sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.33 per share, with a total market value of 916,625. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SALVATI MICHAEL now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 380,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.83.