Analysts Turn Mixed On Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Hold the WTRH stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WTRH is Neutral in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that WTRH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1142.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.56 while ending the day at $2.64. During the trading session, a total of 10.09 million shares were traded which represents a 13.05% incline from the average session volume which is 11.6 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $2.92. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $9.08.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 39.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -933.33%.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.7872 and traded between $0.6707 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONDK's 50-day SMA is 1.3316 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2095. The stock has a high of $4.89 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.36%, as 2.72M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.45% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold more ONDK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling -711,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,672,644 shares of ONDK, with a total valuation of $6,863,899. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more ONDK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,540,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,610,429 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 93,543 shares of On Deck Capital Inc. which are valued at $5,578,619. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,247 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,248,460 shares and is now valued at $5,140,637. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of On Deck Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.