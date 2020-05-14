Analysts Turn Mixed On ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

The shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProAssurance Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $33. Buckingham Research was of a view that PRA is Neutral in its latest report on September 11, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that PRA is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.53 while ending the day at $13.55. During the trading session, a total of 978077.0 shares were traded which represents a -148.39% decline from the average session volume which is 393760.0 shares. PRA had ended its last session trading at $15.15. ProAssurance Corporation currently has a market cap of $928.99 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 797.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 29.20, with a beta of 0.37. PRA 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $42.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. ProAssurance Corporation has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.41% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.65 and traded between $10.75 and $12.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGTI’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.27. The stock has a high of $18.48 for the year while the low is $6.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1143568.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.81%, as 985,642 PRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of PGT Innovations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 402.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PGTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -266,950 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,471,727 shares of PGTI, with a total valuation of $87,597,657. Cooke & Bieler LP meanwhile bought more PGTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,383,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PGT Innovations Inc. shares by 5.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,565,751 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,034 shares of PGT Innovations Inc. which are valued at $36,869,865. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PGT Innovations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 83,213 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,416,061 shares and is now valued at $35,322,071. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of PGT Innovations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.