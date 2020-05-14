Analysts Turn Mixed On Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extreme Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the EXTR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15.50. DA Davidson was of a view that EXTR is Buy in its latest report on February 07, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that EXTR is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.98 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a -29.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. EXTR had ended its last session trading at $3.32. Extreme Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXTR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Extreme Networks Inc. generated 196.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.0%. Extreme Networks Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Sector Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.815 and traded between $0.70 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 0.6000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8375. The stock has a high of $8.17 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.38%, as 18.26M EXTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.67% of QEP Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more QEP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,017,315 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,646,444 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $33,175,394. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,463,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 42.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,430,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,387,421 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $21,130,659. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 158,568 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,564,358 shares and is now valued at $17,318,457. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.