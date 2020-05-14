Analysts Turn Mixed On Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.87 while ending the day at $1.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -23.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $2.18. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $64.47 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 1.54. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.25% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.9926 and $3.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 2.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.63. The stock has a high of $15.91 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 22.84M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.82% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -269,457 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,594,995 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $63,159,730. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,856,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SM Energy Company shares by 12.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,537,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,348,953 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $38,627,005. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,605 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,451,426 shares and is now valued at $38,278,275. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.