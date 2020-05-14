Analysts Turn Mixed On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Bryan Garnier in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Bryan Garnier wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Hold the ACB stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ACB is Hold in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that ACB is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.60 while ending the day at $5.80. During the trading session, a total of 5.79 million shares were traded which represents a -116.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $6.46. ACB 52-week low price stands at $6.41 while its 52-week high price is $108.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 152.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $4.65 and traded between $3.52 and $3.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 6.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.83. The stock has a high of $167.00 for the year while the low is $3.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.21%, as 5.02M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.58% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 163.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 33.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.83% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.