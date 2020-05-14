Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

The shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 721146.0 shares were traded which represents a -183.93% decline from the average session volume which is 253990.0 shares. TRCH had ended its last session trading at $0.42. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 TRCH 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $1.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. generated 90000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $3.35 and traded between $2.91 and $3.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.66. The stock has a high of $7.70 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.93%, as 4.08M TRCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.02% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.33% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $17,166,969. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,396,603 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.