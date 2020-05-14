Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)

The shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intelsat S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Market Perform the I stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. Cowen was of a view that I is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Raymond James thinks that I is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.77 while ending the day at $0.79. During the trading session, a total of 13.08 million shares were traded which represents a -64.18% decline from the average session volume which is 7.97 million shares. I had ended its last session trading at $0.96. I 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intelsat S.A. generated 830.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Intelsat S.A. has the potential to record -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.60. It started the day trading at $14.78 and traded between $13.36 and $13.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 14.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.53. The stock has a high of $46.97 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.38%, as 39.70M I shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.73% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.20% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 78.65% of Canopy Growth Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.