Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the AR stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AR is Underweight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AR is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 298.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.31 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 15.24 million shares were traded which represents a 2.03% incline from the average session volume which is 15.56 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $2.96. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AR 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $8.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -64.29%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Oppenheimer also rated GPRO as Reiterated on October 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GPRO could surge by 0.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.12% to reach $3.55/share. It started the day trading at $3.73 and traded between $3.26 and $3.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRO’s 50-day SMA is 2.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.89. The stock has a high of $7.64 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.83%, as 20.38M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.77% of GoPro Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.98% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,917,271 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GoPro Inc. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,940,775 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 130,167 shares of GoPro Inc. which are valued at $27,951,528. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… increased its GoPro Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 528,744 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,790,720 shares and is now valued at $16,863,334. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of GoPro Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.