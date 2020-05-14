Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

The shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.03.

The shares of the company added by 25.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.74 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 25.5 million shares were traded which represents a -10282.48% decline from the average session volume which is 245650.0 shares. ARPO had ended its last session trading at $0.62. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.90 ARPO 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $1.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 34.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. H.C. Wainwright also rated CCXI as Reiterated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that CCXI could surge by 12.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.56% to reach $59.20/share. It started the day trading at $57.43 and traded between $50.44 and $51.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCXI’s 50-day SMA is 45.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.72. The stock has a high of $59.19 for the year while the low is $6.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.06%, as 2.06M ARPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.73% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 642.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 451.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CCXI shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,740,285 shares of CCXI, with a total valuation of $463,322,508. RA Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CCXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,599,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ChemoCentryx Inc. shares by 6.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,161,008 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -204,195 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. which are valued at $167,565,034. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its ChemoCentryx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,080,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,900,000 shares and is now valued at $153,729,000. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of ChemoCentryx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.