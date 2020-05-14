2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 149.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.79 while ending the day at $9.96. During the trading session, a total of 968858.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $11.07. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 194.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.63%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.50% to reach $5.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $3.89 and $4.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMIA's 50-day SMA is 3.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.76. The stock has a high of $29.25 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.25%, as 10.20M shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more JMIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 4,749 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,246,855 shares of JMIA, with a total valuation of $40,593,693. Goldman Sachs International meanwhile bought more JMIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,414,808 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 38.07% of Jumia Technologies AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.