2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

The shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Whitney Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HWC is Neutral in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Stephens thinks that HWC is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.64 while ending the day at $15.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -12.79% decline from the average session volume which is 997920.0 shares. HWC had ended its last session trading at $17.50. Hancock Whitney Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.53, with a beta of 1.60. HWC 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $44.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.91%. Hancock Whitney Corporation has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.74 and traded between $1.50 and $1.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTRPA's 50-day SMA is 2.0621 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.5496. The stock has a high of $12.88 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.26%, as 1.57M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LTRPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 28,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,638,137 shares of LTRPA, with a total valuation of $17,949,622. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more LTRPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,006,333 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,530,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -63,106 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $10,646,858. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 232,879 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,181,246 shares and is now valued at $9,825,928. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.