2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

The shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CalAmp Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the CAMP stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Northland Capital was of a view that CAMP is Outperform in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Goldman thinks that CAMP is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.6401 while ending the day at $5.78. During the trading session, a total of 521404.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.04% decline from the average session volume which is 491700.0 shares. CAMP had ended its last session trading at $6.51. CalAmp Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CAMP 52-week low price stands at $3.70 while its 52-week high price is $13.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CalAmp Corp. generated 107.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. CalAmp Corp. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $4.36 and traded between $3.51 and $3.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VERU’s 50-day SMA is 3.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.82. The stock has a high of $4.74 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 344945.42 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.70%, as 176,957 CAMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of Veru Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 329.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 99.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VERU shares, increasing its portfolio by 27.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 445,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,072,759 shares of VERU, with a total valuation of $6,695,012.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Veru Inc. shares by 128.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 902,911 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 507,598 shares of Veru Inc. which are valued at $2,916,403. Following these latest developments, around 12.80% of Veru Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.