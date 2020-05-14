2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

The shares of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACM Research Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Overweight the ACMR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ACMR is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that ACMR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 301.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $47.77 while ending the day at $50.28. During the trading session, a total of 788494.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.2% decline from the average session volume which is 546810.0 shares. ACMR had ended its last session trading at $56.05. ACM Research Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 ACMR 52-week low price stands at $12.51 while its 52-week high price is $58.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACM Research Inc. generated 52.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -136.36%. ACM Research Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that GNUS’s 50-day SMA is 0.3319 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4739. The stock has a high of $1.95 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 59252.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.26%, as 78,960 ACMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 172.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 358.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 118.33% over the last six months.

Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile sold more GNUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,157 worth of shares.

Similarly, Anson Funds Management LP increased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by 26.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 564,782 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 119,050 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. which are valued at $168,870. In the same vein, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,360 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 251,982 shares and is now valued at $75,343. Following these latest developments, around 29.12% of Genius Brands International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.