2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN), the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

The shares of Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aaron’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Northcoast was of a view that AAN is Buy in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Northcoast thinks that AAN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $28.4401 while ending the day at $29.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -30.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. AAN had ended its last session trading at $32.90. AAN 52-week low price stands at $13.01 while its 52-week high price is $78.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aaron’s Inc. generated 551.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.41%. Aaron’s Inc. has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.69% to reach $10.80/share. It started the day trading at $6.06 and traded between $5.00 and $5.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUBI’s 50-day SMA is 6.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.46. The stock has a high of $13.11 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.91%, as 5.27M AAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.11% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RUBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 13,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,856,896 shares of RUBI, with a total valuation of $41,993,944. Driehaus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more RUBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,963,688 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its the Rubicon Project Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,263 shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. which are valued at $29,402,585. In the same vein, Edenbrook Capital LLC decreased its the Rubicon Project Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,827,371 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,827,371 shares and is now valued at $27,442,250. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of the Rubicon Project Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.