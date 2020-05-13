Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

The shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transocean Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Underperform the RIG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Barclays was of a view that RIG is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that RIG is worth Equal Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.92.

The shares of the company added by 14.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.69. During the trading session, a total of 51.04 million shares were traded which represents a -51.6% decline from the average session volume which is 33.67 million shares. RIG had ended its last session trading at $1.48. Transocean Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RIG 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $7.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Transocean Ltd. generated 2.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. Transocean Ltd. has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is now rated as Outperform. Stifel also rated MESA as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that MESA could surge by 26.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.88% to reach $5.08/share. It started the day trading at $4.44 and traded between $3.74 and $3.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MESA’s 50-day SMA is 3.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.73. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.36%, as 2.80M RIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.66% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 759.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The US Global Investors, Inc. (Asset … bought more MESA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,409.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The US Global Investors, Inc. (Asset … purchasing 2,369,317 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,537,400 shares of MESA, with a total valuation of $11,532,483. Corre Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more MESA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,489,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, Owl Creek Asset Management LP increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by 181.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,462,068 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,587,038 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. which are valued at $11,190,099. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,199 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,225,049 shares and is now valued at $10,112,848. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.