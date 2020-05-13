Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

The shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $11 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimco Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Sell the KIM stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Morgan Stanley was of a view that KIM is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Compass Point thinks that KIM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.37 while ending the day at $9.38. During the trading session, a total of 9.37 million shares were traded which represents a -29.99% decline from the average session volume which is 7.21 million shares. KIM had ended its last session trading at $10.09. Kimco Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.55, with a beta of 1.22. KIM 52-week low price stands at $7.45 while its 52-week high price is $21.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.7%. Kimco Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Telsey Advisory Group also rated ETH as Reiterated on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that ETH could surge by 10.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.66% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.58 and traded between $9.35 and $9.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETH’s 50-day SMA is 10.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.09. The stock has a high of $22.99 for the year while the low is $8.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 2.23M KIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.39% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 345.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ETH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -155,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,554,967 shares of ETH, with a total valuation of $40,206,677. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ETH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,349,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,180,551 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -43,698 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. which are valued at $24,662,032. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,283,626 shares and is now valued at $14,517,810. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.