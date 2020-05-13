Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

The shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caladrius Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2016, to Buy the CLBS stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2016. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.25. Maxim Group was of a view that CLBS is Hold in its latest report on January 07, 2016. Maxim Group thinks that CLBS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.82.

The shares of the company added by 8.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.03 while ending the day at $2.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -1268.15% decline from the average session volume which is 73120.0 shares. CLBS had ended its last session trading at $2.05. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 CLBS 52-week low price stands at $1.05 while its 52-week high price is $3.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caladrius Biosciences Inc. generated 20.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.95%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is now rated as Underperform. Mizuho also rated SBRA as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SBRA could surge by 29.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.68% to reach $15.65/share. It started the day trading at $12.31 and traded between $10.83 and $10.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBRA’s 50-day SMA is 12.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.49. The stock has a high of $24.95 for the year while the low is $5.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.87%, as 6.30M CLBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,681,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,689,837 shares of SBRA, with a total valuation of $393,443,710. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $319,764,863 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by 58.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,169,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,836,931 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. which are valued at $156,011,400. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,477,687 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,404,497 shares and is now valued at $120,565,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.