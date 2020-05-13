The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) jump over 2.15% in a week: Is IPG Giving A Buy Signal?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) previous close was $16.13 while the outstanding shares total 387.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.47. IPG’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.30% on 05/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $16.12 before closing at $15.27. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was 78.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.07M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.68, with weekly volatility at 4.73% and ATR at 0.98. The IPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.63 and a $25.20 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IPG, the company has in raw cash 1.55 billion on their books with 1.07 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7596700000 million total, with 7795900000 million as their total liabilities.

IPG were able to record -321.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 359.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -277.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. recorded a total of 2.36 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -22.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.19 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 171.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 387.70M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IPG attractive?

In related news, Director, HUDSON DAWN E bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.29, for a total value of 50,499. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman & CEO, ROTH MICHAEL ISOR now sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,384,163. Also, EVP & COO, KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE sold 63,760 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.29 per share, with a total market value of 1,357,450. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, GC & Sec, Bonzani Andrew now holds 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 514,984. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.70.