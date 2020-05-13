Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.43, and a growth ratio of 3.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.25, with weekly volatility at 2.47% and ATR at 4.11. The TXN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $93.09 and a $135.70 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.78% on 05/12/20. The shares fell to a low of $111.34 before closing at $111.69. Intraday shares traded counted 3.54 million, which was 51.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.35M. TXN’s previous close was $114.88 while the outstanding shares total 931.00M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Texas Instruments Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $103.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TXN, the company has in raw cash 2.52 billion on their books with 1.05 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8310000000 million total, with 2381000000 million as their total liabilities.

TXN were able to record 690.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 81.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 851.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Texas Instruments Incorporated recorded a total of 3.33 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.24 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.09 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 931.00M with the revenue now reading 1.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TXN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TXN attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, BAHAI AHMAD sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 115.60, for a total value of 991,268. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. Vice President, BAHAI AHMAD now sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 236,059. Also, Sr. Vice President & CFO, Lizardi Rafael R sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 130.32 per share, with a total market value of 2,952,827. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. Vice President, Ilan Haviv now holds 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,840,424. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

10 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 19 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Texas Instruments Incorporated. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TXN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $117.68.