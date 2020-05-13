Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH), Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

The shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Market Perform the VSH stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Cowen was of a view that VSH is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VSH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.15 while ending the day at $15.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -12.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. VSH had ended its last session trading at $16.38. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.70, with a beta of 1.53. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 VSH 52-week low price stands at $11.23 while its 52-week high price is $23.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vishay Intertechnology Inc. generated 694.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -292.31%. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Lake Street also rated CVLT as Downgrade on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that CVLT could surge by 26.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.69% to reach $50.57/share. It started the day trading at $42.62 and traded between $37.025 and $37.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVLT’s 50-day SMA is 39.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.38. The stock has a high of $51.90 for the year while the low is $24.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.44%, as 1.99M VSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.79% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 768.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CVLT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -116,284 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,728,441 shares of CVLT, with a total valuation of $201,857,146. Starboard Value LP meanwhile bought more CVLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,057,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Commvault Systems Inc. shares by 2.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,934,435 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,933 shares of Commvault Systems Inc. which are valued at $167,961,030. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Commvault Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,514,233 shares and is now valued at $107,332,607. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Commvault Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.