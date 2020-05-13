Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

The shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Turtle Beach Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the HEAR stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on March 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Maxim Group was of a view that HEAR is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2018. Lake Street thinks that HEAR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.15.

The shares of the company added by 7.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.6694 while ending the day at $10.25. During the trading session, a total of 711393.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.96% decline from the average session volume which is 487390.0 shares. HEAR had ended its last session trading at $9.57. Turtle Beach Corporation currently has a market cap of $182.55 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.66, with a beta of 1.70. Turtle Beach Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 HEAR 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $12.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Turtle Beach Corporation generated 8.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. Turtle Beach Corporation has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. It started the day trading at $52.33 and traded between $47.4333 and $47.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HHC’s 50-day SMA is 59.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.53. The stock has a high of $135.42 for the year while the low is $35.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.97%, as 1.11M HEAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 505.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pershing Square Capital Managemen… bought more HHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 645.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pershing Square Capital Managemen… purchasing 14,189,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,386,835 shares of HHC, with a total valuation of $887,510,984. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $322,362,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by 108.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,356,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,747,545 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation which are valued at $181,793,618. In the same vein, Caledonia (Private) Investments P… increased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 44,698 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,385,692 shares and is now valued at $129,209,079. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of The Howard Hughes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.