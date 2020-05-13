Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leap Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on March 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 338.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.25.

The shares of the company added by 9.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.287 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 648404.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.25% decline from the average session volume which is 420350.0 shares. LPTX had ended its last session trading at $2.30. LPTX 52-week low price stands at $0.57 while its 52-week high price is $3.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Leap Therapeutics Inc. generated 3.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.42%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is now rated as Positive. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.37% to reach $23.80/share. It started the day trading at $14.27 and traded between $12.97 and $13.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMIH’s 50-day SMA is 14.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.08. The stock has a high of $35.79 for the year while the low is $8.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.90%, as 1.72M LPTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NMIH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -346,082 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,127,062 shares of NMIH, with a total valuation of $123,397,878. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NMIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,741,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by 11.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -575,911 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $59,488,000. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 185,478 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,679,728 shares and is now valued at $36,229,923. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of NMI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.