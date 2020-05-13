Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

The shares of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altimmune Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 19, 2019, to Buy the ALT stock while also putting a $8.30 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.59.

The shares of the company added by 17.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.25 while ending the day at $3.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.96 million shares were traded which represents a -89.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. ALT had ended its last session trading at $3.15. Altimmune Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.00 ALT 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altimmune Inc. generated 9.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Altimmune Inc. has the potential to record -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. BMO Capital Markets also rated TDC as Reiterated on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that TDC could surge by 13.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.75% to reach $24.58/share. It started the day trading at $23.295 and traded between $21.17 and $21.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDC’s 50-day SMA is 21.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.67. The stock has a high of $37.62 for the year while the low is $17.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.09%, as 15.46M ALT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.27% of Teradata Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… bought more TDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… purchasing 243,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,234,477 shares of TDC, with a total valuation of $374,615,789. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $301,512,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Teradata Corporation shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,213,971 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,902 shares of Teradata Corporation which are valued at $251,161,547. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Teradata Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,416 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,123,496 shares and is now valued at $248,936,767. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Teradata Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.