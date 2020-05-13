Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

The shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verra Mobility Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VRRM is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VRRM is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.57.

The shares of the company added by 4.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.50 while ending the day at $9.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -9.08% decline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. VRRM had ended its last session trading at $9.11. Verra Mobility Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 VRRM 52-week low price stands at $5.63 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Verra Mobility Corporation generated 132.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. Verra Mobility Corporation has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.8657 and traded between $0.735 and $0.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELGX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8445 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5978. The stock has a high of $8.14 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 377016.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.20%, as 490,876 VRRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Endologix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 337.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more ELGX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 94,327 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,366,321 shares of ELGX, with a total valuation of $3,181,173. First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ELGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,726,402 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Endologix Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 889,213 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Endologix Inc. which are valued at $840,306. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Endologix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.