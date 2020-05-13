Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

The shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grubhub Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. DA Davidson was of a view that GRUB is Underperform in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that GRUB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 21 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.72.

The shares of the company added by 29.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.60 while ending the day at $60.39. During the trading session, a total of 45.51 million shares were traded which represents a -1160.66% decline from the average session volume which is 3.61 million shares. GRUB had ended its last session trading at $46.79. Grubhub Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 GRUB 52-week low price stands at $29.35 while its 52-week high price is $80.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Grubhub Inc. generated 375.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. Grubhub Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. BofA/Merrill also rated ATH as Resumed on October 03, 2018, with its price target of $67 suggesting that ATH could surge by 40.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.29% to reach $42.38/share. It started the day trading at $27.005 and traded between $24.825 and $25.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATH’s 50-day SMA is 25.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.91. The stock has a high of $50.43 for the year while the low is $13.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.97%, as 9.41M GRUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.64% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ATH shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 472,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,249,968 shares of ATH, with a total valuation of $384,749,136. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more ATH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $344,581,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Athene Holding Ltd. shares by 4.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,668,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 267,076 shares of Athene Holding Ltd. which are valued at $180,037,161. In the same vein, CI Investments, Inc. increased its Athene Holding Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,414,705 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,191,206 shares and is now valued at $140,162,562. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Athene Holding Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.