Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

The shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DraftKings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 04, 2020, to Outperform the DKNG stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.56.

The shares of the company added by 7.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.80 while ending the day at $26.30. During the trading session, a total of 17.25 million shares were traded which represents a -454.61% decline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. DKNG had ended its last session trading at $24.46. DraftKings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DKNG 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $26.85.

DraftKings Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $9.50 and traded between $8.2605 and $8.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBSE’s 50-day SMA is 7.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.27. The stock has a high of $9.63 for the year while the low is $2.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 90799.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 462.63%, as 510,863 DKNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 228.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.43% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Greenlight Capital, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,538,462 shares of NBSE, with a total valuation of $11,676,927. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more NBSE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,680,803 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.