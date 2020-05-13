Mixed Analyst Attention: Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.98.

The shares of the company added by 23.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.7116 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 732969.0 shares were traded which represents a -92.73% decline from the average session volume which is 380310.0 shares. PSTV had ended its last session trading at $1.65. Plus Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PSTV 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $22.89.

The Plus Therapeutics Inc. generated 17.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. BMO Capital Markets also rated SMAR as Reiterated on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that SMAR could down by -7.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.46% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $56.90 and traded between $52.65 and $52.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMAR’s 50-day SMA is 46.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.72. The stock has a high of $57.88 for the year while the low is $30.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.36%, as 14.06M PSTV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.62% of Smartsheet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SMAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 167.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,584,781 shares of SMAR, with a total valuation of $716,189,654. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SMAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $463,005,861 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,592,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,309 shares of Smartsheet Inc. which are valued at $294,858,532. In the same vein, Coatue Management LLC decreased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,701,409 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,428,500 shares and is now valued at $286,190,520. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Smartsheet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.